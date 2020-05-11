Hurify Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinMex. Hurify has a market capitalization of $32,537.05 and $70.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03702235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

HUR is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

