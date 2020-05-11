HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. HUSD has a total market cap of $133.65 million and $32.73 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03687513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008166 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.