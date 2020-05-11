Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, OKEx and Bgogo. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $13,843.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03662485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

