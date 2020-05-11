Hyperion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.62 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $127.10 million and $20.62 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.02127107 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00175094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

