IAA Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

