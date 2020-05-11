IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $316.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $316.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.03. 52,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $301,777,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $418,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $230,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25,135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

