IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,361. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average is $221.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.