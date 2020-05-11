Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.70).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

About Iberdrola

