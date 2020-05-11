ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of ICC worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICCH stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 496. ICC has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

