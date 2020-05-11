ICF International Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

ICFI opened at $64.35 on Monday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

