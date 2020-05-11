Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 152,697 shares of company stock worth $457,436. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. 176,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.