IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC downgraded IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF remained flat at $$19.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

