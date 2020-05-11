iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 66.3% in April

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IMBI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.67). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 691,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,409,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

