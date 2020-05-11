IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 980

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 978.67 ($12.87).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 832.50 ($10.95) on Monday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.