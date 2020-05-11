IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. IMI has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

