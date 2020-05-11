IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 958.46 ($12.61).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday.

LON IMI traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday, hitting GBX 846.50 ($11.14). The stock had a trading volume of 722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.55. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last three months, insiders purchased 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

