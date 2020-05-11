Immunomedics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Immunomedics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

