Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 672,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

IMVT traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $22.72. 307,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.