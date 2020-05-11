Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,690.71 ($22.24).

IMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,627 ($21.40) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,524.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,721.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

