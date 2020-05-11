Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.37 ($22.52).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.