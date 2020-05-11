Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €18.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.51) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.37 ($22.52).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

