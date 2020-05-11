Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887,600 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 2.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Infosys worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,970. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

