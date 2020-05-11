Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $123,214.70 and $88.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.02060864 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00171068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,337,026 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

