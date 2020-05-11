INLOCK (ILK) One Day Volume Tops $20,388.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.18 million and $20,388.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03679482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011457 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,949,195 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

INLOCK Token Trading

