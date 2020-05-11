INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of INmune Bio worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.40. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMB. ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

