Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VNNVF remained flat at $$48.15 on Monday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65. Inpex has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

