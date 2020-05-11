InsaneCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $282.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,799.23 and $282.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00810405 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00264298 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,439,477 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

