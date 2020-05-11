Insider Buying: Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) insider James J. Pirolli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00.

ANDE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 40,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,527. Andersons Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Andersons by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

