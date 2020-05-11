Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 295 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59).

DGE traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,828 ($37.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,592.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,958.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

DGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,040 ($39.99) to GBX 3,060 ($40.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,891.67 ($38.04).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

