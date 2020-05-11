Insider Buying: ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,990.00).

Shares of ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 76.50 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.96. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

