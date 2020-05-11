Insider Buying: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00.

MCY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 32,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

