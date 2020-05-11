Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires 154,980 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 154,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,543,600.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $205,774.56.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,183. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.