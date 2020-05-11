Insider Buying: Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO Buys 2,115 Shares of Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO William M. Parent acquired 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,621.25.

RNDB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.97. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNDB shares. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.