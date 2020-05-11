Insider Buying: Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Acquires 32,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00.

Shares of TBK traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $23.51. 124,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,210. The company has a market capitalization of $625.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

