Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells 199,951 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $18,331,507.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,981,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,315,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 25,049 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,257,666.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,683,956.62.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $8,124,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Amirali Talasaz sold 13,082 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $1,049,568.86.

On Monday, April 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $198,016.24.

On Friday, April 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 7,771 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $564,951.70.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $6.57 on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,122. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 53,560.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

