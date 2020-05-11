Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,867,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,806,879. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.