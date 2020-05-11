Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ISIG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.68. 46,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,770. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 63,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,112.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,446,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,124.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 147,461 shares of company stock valued at $97,978. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

