INT Chain (INT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03702235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

