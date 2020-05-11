Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.