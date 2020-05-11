Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Shares of ICPT traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 713,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.