Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $93.98. 88,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

