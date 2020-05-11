Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (down previously from GBX 2,800 ($36.83)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($55.36).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,515 ($46.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,349.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,406.55. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.