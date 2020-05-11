InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

IHG traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

