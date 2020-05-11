InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of InterGroup stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. InterGroup has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of InterGroup worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

