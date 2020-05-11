Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.59. 51,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,233. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

