Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $53,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

