Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 105,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.48.

