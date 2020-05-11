Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,132,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

