Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

RYT stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $212.55.

