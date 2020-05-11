Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 11th (AFX, APPN, ARCB, ARES, BC8, BE, BHVN, BLMN, BNR, BRBR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 11th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $630.00 to $704.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Nomura Instinet from $36.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price boosted by Nomura Instinet from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price boosted by Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $59.00. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $64.00 to $87.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.10 ($9.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €589.00 ($684.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$190.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $100,000.00 to $55,000.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

